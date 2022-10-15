Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

