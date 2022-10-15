Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 116,920 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.86% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 371.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.