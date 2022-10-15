Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Schneider National by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

