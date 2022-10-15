Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 113,747 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 949.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,721 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,747 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $11,169,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,234 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 754,048 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 160,288 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

