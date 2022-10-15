Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 42,505 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $79.64 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

