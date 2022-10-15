Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 117,516 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

