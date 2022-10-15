Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 491,718 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.51% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $174,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.10. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

