Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

