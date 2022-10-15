Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $113,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

