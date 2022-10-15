Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Otter Tail worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $252,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

