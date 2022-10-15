Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,184 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Everi worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Everi by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,614 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Everi by 92.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 199,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 512,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

EVRI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

