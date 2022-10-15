Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after acquiring an additional 907,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,484,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

