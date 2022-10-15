Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,792 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of JELD-WEN worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 263,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,455 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

