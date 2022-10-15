Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $288.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

