Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.01% of Community Health Systems worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after purchasing an additional 167,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYH. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.19 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

