Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of First Busey worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the second quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

