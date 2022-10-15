Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.44 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $281.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

