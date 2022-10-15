Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 25.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.