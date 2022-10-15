Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

