Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,835,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.02% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ViewRay Stock Performance

VRAY stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

