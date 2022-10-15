Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,591,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $749,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.21 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
