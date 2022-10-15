Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 50,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Digital Turbine by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Digital Turbine by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

