Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 72,281 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.