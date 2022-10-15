Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.