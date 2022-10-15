Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NOW were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after buying an additional 105,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 97,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NOW by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 399,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.51 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

