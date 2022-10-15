Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,021 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.42 and a twelve month high of $798.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

