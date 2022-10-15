Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,613 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,664,000 after purchasing an additional 323,686 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in US Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

