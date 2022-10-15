Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.84% of USA Truck worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Price Performance

USAK stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

