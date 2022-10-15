Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,402 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

