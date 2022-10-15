Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amphenol by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

