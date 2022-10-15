Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of National Retail Properties worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 374,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

