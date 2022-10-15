Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

