Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,373 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

