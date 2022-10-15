Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 116,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 273,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

