Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

