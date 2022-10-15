Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Illumina stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.