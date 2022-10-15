Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE ATO opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

