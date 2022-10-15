Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.67 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.61 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average of $296.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

