Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.98 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.