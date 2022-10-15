Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $189,211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

