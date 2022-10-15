Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.11 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,782 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

