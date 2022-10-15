Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $291,233,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 87,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.