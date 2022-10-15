Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.21.

SGEN stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

