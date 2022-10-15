Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

