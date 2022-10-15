Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.53 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $100,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CNC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

