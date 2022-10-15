Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $259.54 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average of $269.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

