Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

