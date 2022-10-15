Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,490,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

MRVL opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

