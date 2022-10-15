Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,544 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $138.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

