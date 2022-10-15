Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 131,930 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 131,930 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in HP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Trading Down 2.2 %

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

